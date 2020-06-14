EDITH KAHN



Edith Adler Kahn (Age 94)

On June 1, 2020, quietly at home, with family members bedside and virtual, after a stoic struggle with Parkinson's. Predeceased by her husband, Everett F. Kahn. She leaves daughters Ali Kahn (Michael Fincham) of Takoma Park, MD, Lisa Deere (Bryan) of Lusby, MD, Claudia Schattman (Glenn) of Westport, CT; and six adoring grandchildren. Private burial at Judean Gardens in Olney, MD, later this month. The family is grateful to her tireless caregivers at Five Star Premier Residences assisted living facility, to JSSA Hospice's extraordinary staff and volunteers, and to BrightStar Care and their big-hearted private duty aides. Donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or A Musical Heart.



