EDITH KAHN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share EDITH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Edith Adler Kahn (Age 94)  
On June 1, 2020, quietly at home, with family members bedside and virtual, after a stoic struggle with Parkinson's. Predeceased by her husband, Everett F. Kahn. She leaves daughters Ali Kahn (Michael Fincham) of Takoma Park, MD, Lisa Deere (Bryan) of Lusby, MD, Claudia Schattman (Glenn) of Westport, CT; and six adoring grandchildren. Private burial at Judean Gardens in Olney, MD, later this month. The family is grateful to her tireless caregivers at Five Star Premier Residences assisted living facility, to JSSA Hospice's extraordinary staff and volunteers, and to BrightStar Care and their big-hearted private duty aides. Donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or A Musical Heart.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved