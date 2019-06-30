Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDITH KIDD. View Sign Service Information Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care 1001 S Hickory St Melbourne , FL 32901 (321)-724-2222 Memorial service 10:00 AM Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care 1001 S Hickory St Melbourne , FL 32901 View Map Send Flowers Notice

KIDD EDITH MASON KIDD October 31, 1919 ~ June 18, 2019 Edith M. Kidd of Melbourne Florida, 99, passed away peacefully at her home on June 18, 2019 after a long illness. She was born in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania, daughter of Frank and Margaret Smeltzer. She grew up in Kees Rock, Pennsylvania. In her early career she was employed by the federal government as a budget analyst and assigned to positions in Washington DC and Europe. In mid-career she graduated Cum Laude from the University of Miami, with a BA in Business Administration and attended George Washington University for additional training in statistics and accounting. She was also a military comptroller and business administration teacher. She retired in 1976. Edith met Bill Kidd, a decorated veteran of WWII and Korea when both were assigned to the Pentagon, and they married in September of 1974. They lived in Arlington Virginia, and after retiring moved to Satellite Beach, Florida. There they enjoyed golf, tennis, bridge, dancing, traveling, and entertaining friends. Bill passed away in 2014 after a long illness, with Edith caring for him at their home. Edith was an extraordinary woman of many interests and talents: she was an artist, a master bridge player, and a tennis and golf enthusiast. Well into her 80s she was playing league tennis, soundly thumping opponents decades younger than she. She hosted many bridge clubs in her neighborhood, competed in tournaments and in later years competed in online bridge tournaments on her computer. She was also an accomplished ballroom dancer, attending many military balls and functions with Bill, dancing every number with joy. Edith was a voracious reader her entire life. In a time when few women worked outside the home, she was a fiercely independent working woman in finance, as well a single mom. Her passion was investing and finance, and from her years as a budget analyst for the government, she became an expert at successful investing. Well into her 90s she managed her investments online on her computer, and did her own tax returns by hand until her last year. She was a breast cancer survivor. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Kittel (Robert) of Murrieta, California and Marianne Mason of Bowie, Maryland; grandchildren, Jennifer LaPlante, Robert Kittel and Megan Kittel and four great-grandchildren; stepdaughter, Mary Kidd Gochford of Minnesota and her children Emma Berendes, Erikka Graves, Will Gochberg, and Reed Gochberg. Also survived by many wonderful friends all over the world. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care at 1001 Hickory St., Melbourne, FL 32901, with a reception and celebration of life following the service at the same location. Interment will be at Arlington Cemetery at a later date. The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at The Hospice of St. Francis for their compassionate care and support during her last year. And special appreciation and thanks to Edith's caretakers Joyce Munnings of A Caregivers Heart, LLC and Ellen Prendergast of Home Instead Inc., and her devoted friends, caretakers Barbara Eversley and Carmen Boyd and neighbor Valerie Richardson. The family wishes to express their tremendous gratitude and love to Laurie DiSanto, Edith's long-time friend and champion of her medical care and well-being. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to American Breast Cancer Society. Arrangments by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com .Arrangments by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com Published in The Washington Post on June 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Breast Cancer Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

