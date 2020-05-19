

EDITH GREEN McCOWAN



Edith Green McCowan, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, MD.

She was born on April 28, 1942 in Hanover County, VA, to Rosa Lee and William Henry Green. Edith attended John M. Gandy High School in Ashland, VA.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Roy Royall; sisters, Ann Phillips Winston and Barbara Clinton; and three brothers William H. Green Jr., Thomas E. Green (Pauline), and Garland D. Green.

Edith also leaves behind seven devoted children, Pamela Tapscott (Michael), Denise Miller; Charmaine Coates (Eric), Allen Neal McCowan, James Royall, Timothy Smith (La Tisha), and Johnathan McCowan. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and four great grandchildren; two sisters, Agnes Thompson and Shirley White; two brothers, Herman Green (Delores) and Tony L. Green (Keiko); two sisters-in-law, Lucille Green and Kathy Green; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.

The funeral service will be private due to the pandemic.