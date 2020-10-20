McMULLIN Edith Ann Titterton Sack McMullin (1933-2020) Edith Ann Titterton Sack McMullin (1933-2020) - published author, artist, educator, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, godmother, aunt, and mentor - passed away peacefully at her home in Silver Spring, MD on October 13, 2020. Edith was born to George F. Titterton and Ada Ryan Titterton in New York City in 1933 before the family relocated to Farmingdale, NY. The third of seven children in a "Grumman" family, she married her first husband, Martin Sack, in 1959 and had four children. While home raising her children, she created a community newsletter for the Fox Hills Neighborhood Association, discovered painting, and started playing bridge with local rubber bridge organizations. Edith rose to become an icon of the contract bridge world driven by her passion for the game and her gifts as a teacher, player, club owner, director, author and more. During that time, Edith met Dr. Paul R. McMullin. They married in 1985 and enjoyed nearly 35 years of marriage. She transformed how folks were introduced to the game of bridge with lively events that combined humor, social connection, and simplifying the technical aspects of the complex game. Recognized by the ACBL for attracting a record number of newcomers locally and regionally, Edith went on to create and direct huge national Novice Programs for the North American Bridge Championships 1984-1991, and was rehired to be ACBL/s Easybridge!™ Coordinator. Edith's Easybridge!™ Program evolved from her series of books including the popular ACBL publication of "Adventures In Duplicate Bridge" - "The Convention Card", "Easybridge!™ The Comic Book" - "Easybridge!™ 2 (Ten Lessons You Should Know)" - and Easybridge!™ 3 (The Duplicate Condition)". She was also co-publisher with Mike Lawrence of the monthly bridge magazine, "The Champion's Newsletter (0-300 MP)". Edith's Easybridge!™ books have sold more than 250,000 copies, are still popular and are still being used to introduce new players to the game today, some 20 years after her retirement from bridge. As Edith was developing Easybridge!™, she rekindled her love of painting. After she retired in the early 2000's, her husband Paul helped to create a beautiful art studio for her where she spent many joyful hours creating truly inspired works. Edith always sought self-improvement and ways to improve the lives of others. She was an avid reader and music lover who played both piano and guitar, did daily crossword puzzles, solved many a murder mystery, and valued education and the arts. Edith McMullin's talents and "charm" made her the toast of all who knew her. She will be sorely missed by her husband Paul, and many friends and family, including her children Noah (Karen) Sack, Charity (Paul Randall) Sack, Mary (Ed Wasmund) Sack, Alex Sack, her grandchildren Celeste Stout, Timothy "TJ" Stout, Jacob Sack, Nathan Sack, Leo Sack and Milo Sack. She was preceded in death by her parents, her older brother George Titterton, her older sister Eileen Titterton Carbery and her first husband, Martin Sack. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Children International, In Memory of Edith McMullin, PO Box 219055, Kansas City, MO 64121; 1-800-888-3089; http://www.children.org
