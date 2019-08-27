Edith A. Mead
Edith A. Mead, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Her quick wit, sharp intellect and lively nature impressed all who knew and loved her. Married for 63 years to the late David L. Mead. she is survived by her sister, Jean Pennucci; five children, Nancy, Jeffrey, Linda (Hans-Joerg), Robert (Laura) and Scott (Lisa); nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and many dear friends. She lived a long, full life. We love you so! Visitation Wednesday, September 4, 4 to 8 p.m., 6530 Bay Tree Court, Falls Church, VA. Service Thursday, September 5, 11 a.m., John Calvin Presbyterian Church 6531 Columbia Pike, Annandale, VA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to ACCA Inc., 7200 Columbia Pike, Unit 2, Annandale, VA 22003. Please indicate Legacy Fund, Edith Mead.