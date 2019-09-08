

EDITH M. MEBANE



It is with great sorrow that we announce the death of our loving mother and grandmother, Edith Margaret Mebane on August 30, 2019 at age 91. In 1947, she married Donald Mebane (deceased), with whom she had four sons, Jeffrey, Michael, David, and Gregory; and two daughters, Donna and Angela.

Edith was a proud graduate of Dunbar High School in 1945 and received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education and Educational Psychology from DC Teachers College, in 1972, while working for the US Postal Service. Edith had a passion for education and was known to be a tough yet caring teacher. She loved to cook, bake, and was deeply faithful within the Catholic Church. She also enjoyed spending time with her sorority sisters at the Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc. Undoubtedly, her greatest joy was reserved for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who always brought a smile to her face.

Family and friends may gather on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m., at Nativity Catholic Church, 6001 13th St. NW, Washington, DC 20011. Interment to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.