EDITH MESSITTE
Edith Messitte, a longtime employee at the National Institute of Health in Bethesda, MD, died on September 24, 2020 of natural causes. She would have been 103 years old on November 10. Edith is survived by her daughter Toni Mason (Alan, deceased), her son Senior U.S. District Judge Peter Messitte (Susan), eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 36 years, Jesse B. Messitte, and her son Michael Messitte (Judith). Edith was born to Samuel and Leona Wechsler on November 10, 1917 in Brooklyn, New York. She attended Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn. At 19, she married Jesse, then a young attorney in New York City. The couple moved to the Washington area in 1939, eventually settling in Chevy Chase, where they raised their three children. Edith was not one for causes, but above all else she was a devout Democrat. Her most prominent feature, however, was her extraordinary personality. Variously described by family, friends and co-workers as "Larger than Life", a "Force" or "Queen Bee", she charmed people from all walks of life and of all ages with her refreshing candor and her mostly ironic good humor. It was once said of Edith that she generated a carnival atmosphere wherever she went. Burial will be private. A celebration of Edith's life on Zoom is planned for the near future. Family would be grateful if you choose to make a contribution in Edith's memory to a charity of your choice
.