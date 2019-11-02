

EDITH E. MILLER



Edith E. Miller, 94, of Fairfax, VA, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019, with family by her side. Edith was born in Jerome, VA, and was a longtime Alexandria resident. Beloved wife of the late Douglas Miller; sister of Holbrook Miller; loving mother of Daphne (Gabe) Rozsa, Karen (Donald) Clark, Karl (Jane) Miller, and Chris Miller; grandmother to 10 grandchildren; great-grandmother to five great-grandchildren. Edith was the daughter of the late Ethel and Silas Miller; sister of the late Elizabeth Lease, Kimball, Ivan, Conward, Boyd, and Stage Miller.

The family will receive friends at DEMAINE FUNERAL HOME, 5308 Backlick Rd, Springfield, VA, on Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 3 to 6 p.m. Service will be held at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 5800 Backlick Rd., Springfield, VA, on Monday, November 4, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Jerome, VA at 2:30 p.m. Donations may be made in Edith's name to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 5800 Backlick Rd, Springfield, VA.