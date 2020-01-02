

Edith Kreiser Probus



Of McLean, VA passed away peacefully in her home on December 25, 2019 in the presence of loved ones. Edith was the daughter of the late Raymond and Amy Kreiser of Ono, PA and beloved wife of James H. Probus (deceased) for 57 years. Edith is survived by eight children and their spouses, Bernadette Probus (Michael Reynolds), Sylvia Settle (Roger), Michael Probus (Karen), Virginia Brown (William Wallace), Kathleen Sewall (Richard), Caroline Walsh (Gregory), Matthew Probus (Lily Jin), and Nancy Dronfield (Douglas). She is also survived by 31 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren and was pre-deceased by one grandson, Gregory Settle. Edith was a respected Master Gardener, a Fairfax County Extension volunteer for 40 years, and a McLean Trees Foundation volunteer and supporter. Private interment will be at a later date at Culpeper National Cemetery.