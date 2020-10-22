Edith Pauline Schaffer "Pat"
Edith Pauline Schaffer "Pat" died on October 16, 2020 after living gracefully for many years with Congestive Heart Failure. She was 98 years old. Mrs. Schaffer was born Edith Pauline Seffer on January 9, 1922 in Brooklyn, NY. She graduated with a degree in Political Science from Brooklyn College, where she met her future husband, Robert Schaffer "Bob". They married in June 1942 and relocated to Los Alamos, NM, where Bob was stationed doing scientific work on the Manhattan Project and Pat was employed in the Project's administrative offices. Following the War, the couple moved to St. Louis, MO, where they began their family and Bob completed his doctoral work in Carbohydrate Chemistry. They settled in the Washington, DC area, where Pat worked as an instructor in educational settings, and as a docent at the State Department, Renwick Gallery and Strathmore Hall. The couple travelled extensively, including a sabbatical year at Cambridge University. Pat also accompanied Bob when he served as senior Clinical Chemist consultant in Bangalore, India. Pat loved theatre, music and dance. She held a deep appreciation for and knowledge of art. She was active in Scouting and the League of Women Voters. During the last four years of her life, she carried a copy of the United States Constitution in her handbag and referred to it frequently when reading or discussing the news of the day. She was predeceased by her parents, Vera and Abe Seffer, brother Bernard Seffer "Buddy" and her husband. She is survived by daughters: Mita (Tina Martin), Amy (George Faison) and son Steven (Sue) and by grandson Michael (Marisa Levy), three great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The service at the Garden of Remembrance is private. A Shiva will be held online. A celebratory memorial service will be held next summer. In lieu of food or flowers, donations in Pat's memory may be made to Olney Theatre Center, where Pat and Bob were longtime patrons. Donations may be mailed to Olney Theatre Center, 2001 Olney-Sandy Spring Road, Olney, MD 20832. Please note that your gift is in memory of Pat Schaffer. Or you may make a gift online at www.olneytheatre.org/donate
and leave a note in the comments box.