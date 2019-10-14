

Edith Shapiro (Shalin), beloved mother, grandmother and mother in law, lived a full life for 97 years, and peacefully left this life on Saturday, October 12. She will be deeply missed by her son Robert Shapiro (Elise), daughter Penny Sures (Marty), and grandson Brian Shapiro (Cat Shively). Her extended family of cousins, nieces and nephews will also miss her smile and kind presence. Edith was a native Washingtonian, and taught legions of students to read and write during her 20 year tenure as a much loved first grade teacher at Shepherd Elementary School in Northwest DC. In retirement, Edith loved her exercise classes, (which her doctors say contributed to her continued good health until her 90s) and spending time with friends she made at her senior living community. Graveside services will be held at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home under the Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington.