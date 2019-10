EDITH SMITH TURNER



Dearest Mama, Mother, Dee Dee: Our hearts and lives have an emptiness because we miss you so much. But we know you are Home with Our Lord, the God Who keeps his eye on every sparrow, and Who took you gently Home. We Love You very much.

In Loving Memory,

Your Family,

Kathryn, Sandra and Frank, Kenyatta, and Bob, the rest of your family and your many friends