Edith Laws Sowers (Age 88)
On Sunday, January 26, 2020, God called to rest his faithful servant, mother, Edith Laws Sowers. She is survived by two sons, Angelo W. Sowers and Willie J. Sowers, Jr.; one daughter, Rhonda D. Sowers Lindsay; one sister, Nadine Roberson; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. On Monday, February 3, 2020 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. friends may visit with the family at Holy Temple Church of Christ, 439 12th St. SE Washington, DC 20003 Interment: National Harmony Memorial Park, Landover, MD.