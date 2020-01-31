The Washington Post

EDITH SOWERS

Guest Book
Service Information
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Temple Church of Christ
439 12th St. SE
Washington, DC
Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Temple Church of Christ
439 12th St. SE
Washington, DC
Notice
Edith Laws Sowers (Age 88)  

On Sunday, January 26, 2020, God called to rest his faithful servant, mother, Edith Laws Sowers. She is survived by two sons, Angelo W. Sowers and Willie J. Sowers, Jr.; one daughter, Rhonda D. Sowers Lindsay; one sister, Nadine Roberson; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. On Monday, February 3, 2020 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. friends may visit with the family at Holy Temple Church of Christ, 439 12th St. SE Washington, DC 20003 Interment: National Harmony Memorial Park, Landover, MD.
 
 

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 31, 2020
