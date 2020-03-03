The Washington Post

EDITH "Edie" STROMPF

  • "We love you, mom."
    - Leslie Strompf
National Funeral Home
7482 Lee Highway
Falls Church, VA
22042
(703)-560-4400
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
National Funeral Home
7482 Lee Highway
Falls Church, VA 22042
Interment
Following Services
King David Memorial Park
Shiva
Following Services
apartment of Randi Klein
Edith Strompf "Edie"  

Passed away on February 28, 2020. Edith Strompf was the beloved wife of Jan Strompf of Rockville, MD; mother of Leslie Strompf, Randi Klein, and Craig Strompf; grandmother of Jordan (Renee) and Scott Rosenfield, Brandon and Danielle Anderson, Justin and Devyn Klein; sister of Florence Tansky and Roberta Gordon (Bernie). Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. at National Funeral Home, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA, 22042 with interment to follow at King David Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to the Shiva at the apartment of Randi Klein after internment. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Notices should be mailed to Jan Strompf.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 3, 2020
Falls Church, VA   (703) 560-4400
