Edith Strompf "Edie"
Passed away on February 28, 2020. Edith Strompf was the beloved wife of Jan Strompf of Rockville, MD; mother of Leslie Strompf, Randi Klein, and Craig Strompf; grandmother of Jordan (Renee) and Scott Rosenfield, Brandon and Danielle Anderson, Justin and Devyn Klein; sister of Florence Tansky and Roberta Gordon (Bernie). Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. at National Funeral Home, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA, 22042 with interment to follow at King David Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to the Shiva at the apartment of Randi Klein after internment. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Notices should be mailed to Jan Strompf.