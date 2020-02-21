

Edith H. Symes



Of Ashburn, VA passed away peacefully on February 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Harold B. Symes, Jr.; loving mother of Paul Symes, Philip Symes (Laura), Helen Kohlhafer (Lee), and Diane Thompson (Jim). Grandmother of Hilary Symes, Emily Symes, Joseph Thompson, and William Thompson. Sister of Lois Werth (Glen). An accomplished artist; Edith was a graduate of the Art Institute of Chicago and taught art for many years in the Arlington County school system, and as an adjunct professor for graduate level courses at the University of Virginia, Northern Virginia Center, and George Washington University. She continued her interest in the arts into retirement with the Loudoun Sketch Club and the Ashby Ponds watercolor group. Edith also was a long standing member of Community Lutheran Church in Sterling, VA. There will be a private memorial service and interment at Union Cemetery in Leesburg, VA.