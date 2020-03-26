

EDITH SEGAL WELLER



On Tuesday, March 24, 2020, Edith Segal Weller of Silver Spring, MD died peacefully at her home with her family by her side. Beloved wife of the late Charles z"l, devoted father of Lois (Ziggy) Chelec, Marc (Cynthia) Weller, Robin (Brian z"l) Melnick and Lisa Weller, Cherished grandmother of Andrew (D'Ann), Rose Jean, Gregory, Madeline, Mira, Jordan, Jake, Josh and Hailey. Special grandmother to Lauren (Elliott) Cafritz, Richard (Susan) Chelec, Jill (Elan) Krueger, and Diane (Andy) Stern, and incredible caregivers Lucy and Cecelia. She enjoyed traveling, tennis, mah-jongg and gardening. She was a beautiful woman, inside and out, whose happiest moments were when she was surrounded with all her family. Edith was born In Philadelphia and grew up with a close, loving family. Private graveside service to be held at King David Memorial Garden with immediate family. Contributions may be made to JSSA Hospice, American Parkinson Disease Association or Ohr Kodesh Congregation. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC. under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.