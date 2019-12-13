The Washington Post

On Thursday, December 12, 2019, EDITH R. ZLOTNICK of Olney, MD. Beloved wife of Philip Zlotnick. Devoted mother of Lori (Michael) Zanville and Karen (Joel) Solomon. Loving grandmother of Amanda, Madison and Robert Zanville, Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019, 10 a.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens Chapel, Olney, MD. Interment following. After the interment, shiva will be observed at the home of Karen and Joel Solomon through Tuesday evening, with minyans at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, www.pancan.org, or to , www.stjude.org. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 13, 2019
