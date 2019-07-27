

EDMONIA CATHERINE KEARNY



Edmonia Catherine Kearny, a life-long native of Washington DC, passed peacefully at home July 12, 2019. Born September 4, 1928, Eddie received a BA from Marymount College, a BS from American University, and an MA from Notre Dame. She worked with the Army in Heidelberg, Germany for a few years, followed by a long career as a chemist with the EPA. Eddie was a devoted member of the Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites. She was predeceased by her brothers, Dexter and Richard Kearny, and is survived by seven nieces and nephews. Her Funeral mass will be held Saturday, August 17 at 11 a.m. at Annunciation Catholic Church, 3810 Massachusetts Ave., NW, Washington, DC 20016, where visitation will be held one hour prior to the mass. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Catholic Information Center, 1501 K St NW, Washington, DC 20005, or the Carmelite Monastery, 2131 Lincoln Rd NE, Washington, DC 20002.