The Washington Post

EDMONIA SIMPSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDMONIA SIMPSON.
Service Information
Marshall's Funeral Home
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD
20746
(301)-736-1616
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Marshall's Funeral Home
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD 20746
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Marshall's Funeral Home
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD 20746
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

EDMONIA C. SIMPSON  
(Age 103)  

Peacefully transitioned on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Future Care Pineview. She is survived by a devoted son, Roy W. Simpson; one daughter-in-law; Barbara Simpson; one granddaughter, Kambia Gordon (Ambrose Gordon,III); two great-grandsons, Ambrose, IV and Christopher Gordon; nieces; nephews; a host of other relatives and friends. On Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. friends may visit with the family at Marshall-March Funeral Home of MD., 4308 Suitland Rd., Suitland, MD. Interment: Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Suitland, MD.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.