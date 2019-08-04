EDMONIA C. SIMPSON
(Age 103)
Peacefully transitioned on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Future Care Pineview. She is survived by a devoted son, Roy W. Simpson; one daughter-in-law; Barbara Simpson; one granddaughter, Kambia Gordon (Ambrose Gordon,III); two great-grandsons, Ambrose, IV and Christopher Gordon; nieces; nephews; a host of other relatives and friends. On Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. friends may visit with the family at Marshall-March Funeral Home of MD., 4308 Suitland Rd., Suitland, MD. Interment: Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Suitland, MD.