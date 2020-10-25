

EDMUND BROWN McMAHON, M.D. "Mickey" Captain, USN-MC Retired

Captain Edmund Brown "Mickey" McMahon, MD entered into eternal rest on October 17, 2020. Dr. McMahon was born in Colchester, VT on June 23, 1926. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Elizabeth Simms McMahon, by his daughters, Dr. Liz McMahon Ehrlich of San Francisco, Patricia Rice of Warrenton, VA, Nancy Dykstra of Bartlesville, OK, Mary Schultz of Waynesboro, PA and Andrea Kuzela of Burtonsville, MD, and by thirteen grandchildren and twenty-one great grandchildren. Dr. McMahon served as a Navy Hospital Corpsman in the Pacific during World War II, participating in the invasion of Iwo Jima and Okinawa and the occupation of Japan. After receiving his BS and MD degrees from the University of Vermont, he returned to active duty in the U.S. Navy Medical Corps until his retirement to South Carolina in June 1985 where he continued a life of service, volunteering with multiple organizations into his 90s. Captain McMahon served as Chief of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda and served under the Surgeon General in the Bureau of Personnel, Washington, DC. He was a diplomate of the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and a Life Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and was awarded the Navy Commendation Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, and the Legion of Merit. Mickey was the quintessential Irishman. His greatest loyalties were to his country, his God, and his family. A devout Catholic, devoted husband, and beloved father, he had a gift for storytelling, a quick laugh, and an enthusiasm for life. He made friends easily, greeting everyone with an infectious grin and a warm handshake. He will be long remembered and deeply missed. The funeral was held on October 24 at Stella Maris Catholic Church, Sullivan's Island, SC. Captain McMahon's body will be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery.



