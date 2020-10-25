1/1
EDMUND BROWN "Mickey" McMAHON M.D. Captain, USN-MC Retired
EDMUND BROWN McMAHON, M.D. "Mickey"  Captain, USN-MC Retired  
Captain Edmund Brown "Mickey" McMahon, MD entered into eternal rest on October 17, 2020. Dr. McMahon was born in Colchester, VT on June 23, 1926.  He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Elizabeth Simms McMahon, by his daughters, Dr. Liz McMahon Ehrlich of San Francisco, Patricia Rice of Warrenton, VA, Nancy Dykstra of Bartlesville, OK, Mary Schultz of Waynesboro, PA and Andrea Kuzela of Burtonsville, MD, and by thirteen grandchildren and twenty-one great grandchildren. Dr. McMahon served as a Navy Hospital Corpsman in the Pacific during World War II, participating in the invasion of Iwo Jima and Okinawa and the occupation of Japan. After receiving his BS and MD degrees from the University of Vermont, he returned to active duty in the U.S. Navy Medical Corps until his retirement to South Carolina in June 1985 where he continued a life of service, volunteering with multiple organizations into his 90s. Captain McMahon served as Chief of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda and served under the Surgeon General in the Bureau of Personnel, Washington, DC. He was a diplomate of the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and a Life Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and was awarded the Navy Commendation Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, and the Legion of Merit.  Mickey was the quintessential Irishman. His greatest loyalties were to his country, his God, and his family. A devout Catholic, devoted husband, and beloved father, he had a gift for storytelling, a quick laugh, and an enthusiasm for life. He made friends easily, greeting everyone with an infectious grin and a warm handshake. He will be long remembered and deeply missed.  The funeral was held on October 24 at Stella Maris Catholic Church, Sullivan's Island, SC. Captain McMahon's body will be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Mt. Pleasant Location
OCT
23
Rosary
06:00 PM
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Mt. Pleasant Location
OCT
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Stella Maris Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Mt. Pleasant Location
1520 Rifle Range Rd
Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 884-3833
October 23, 2020
Mickey and his lovely wife were always an inspiration to us as we watched them for years walk hand in hand everyday in our neighborhood. His warm smile could be seen for miles and his friendly demeanor always made you feel special. They inspired our marriage as we hope to emulate their legacy as a loving couple who took time to be together enjoying the beauty of each other and the world around them. He will be missed. Love and prayers.
Patrick and Kristy Dominiak
Neighbor
October 23, 2020
Betty: I am so sorry for your loss. I know that you and Mickey have had a wonderful life together and I know that his memory will be a blessing. Simply stated, Mickey was one of the finest men I have ever known.
Lenny
Leonard Krawcheck
Friend
October 22, 2020
Sail on Mickey now not only on our Friday Afternoon Sailing Society but forever - Here's to the Doctor!
Anna Blythe
Friend
October 22, 2020
