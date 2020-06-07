On Saturday, May 30, 2020, Edmund Anthony Grundmayer, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 83. Ed was born on April 15, 1937 in Raeville, Nebraska. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Catherine Ann; his daughters Carrie (Christopher), Kristen, and Courtney; and his grandchildren Colbie and Caleb. He is also survived by his brother Gerald (Barbara); his sister-in-law Kathie; and many relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions be made in his honor to Community Reach of Montgomery County or Narcotics Anonymous, two organizations which support causes he was passionate about. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date, when it is safe for family and friends to gather. Please sign the family guestbook at: