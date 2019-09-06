Edmund Walter Rupert
Mr. Edmund Rupert, age 93, of Silver Spring, MD, passed away on September 1, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Brenda (John) Cleaves and his son, Brad (Norma) Rupert. Also, he is survived by four grandchildren, Samuel (Maria) Cleaves, Stacy Cleaves and her husband, Mark Sanger, and Steven and Stefanie Rupert, three great-grandchildren, Karla, Adriel, and Kianna Cleaves, and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A., 4739 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville, MD on Tuesday, September 10 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and the service is at 3 p.m. Burial is private.