The Washington Post

Edmund Rupert (1926 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edmund Rupert.
Service Information
Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A.
4739 Baltimore Avenue
Hyattsville, MD
20781
(301)-927-6100
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A.
4739 Baltimore Avenue
Hyattsville, MD 20781
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A.
4739 Baltimore Avenue
Hyattsville, MD 20781
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Edmund Walter Rupert  

Mr. Edmund Rupert, age 93, of Silver Spring, MD, passed away on September 1, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Brenda (John) Cleaves and his son, Brad (Norma) Rupert. Also, he is survived by four grandchildren, Samuel (Maria) Cleaves, Stacy Cleaves and her husband, Mark Sanger, and Steven and Stefanie Rupert, three great-grandchildren, Karla, Adriel, and Kianna Cleaves, and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A., 4739 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville, MD on Tuesday, September 10 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and the service is at 3 p.m. Burial is private.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.