EDNA ANDREWS

Service Information
Adams Funeral Home, P.A.
20605 Aquasco Road
Aquasco, MD
20608
(301)-888-1211
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Clinton United Methodist Church
11700 Old Branch Ave
Clinton, MD
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Clinton United Methodist Church
11700 Old Branch Ave
Clinton, MD
Notice
EDNA ANDREWS (Age 84)  

Peacefully passed away September 7, 2019 at Washington Hospital Center. She is survived by her husband, Willie Andrews and her daughters, Carolyn Adams and Kathryn Dunbar. Visitation will be held on Thursday September 19, 2019 at Clinton United Methodist Church, 11700 Old Branch Ave., Clinton, MD 20735 from 9 a.m. until Homegoing Service 11 a.m. Interment Harmony Memorial Gardens Landover, MD. Services entrusted to Adams Funeral Home, P.A. 20605 Aquasco Rd., Aquasco, MD 20608

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 15, 2019
