EDNA ANDREWS (Age 84)
Peacefully passed away September 7, 2019 at Washington Hospital Center. She is survived by her husband, Willie Andrews and her daughters, Carolyn Adams and Kathryn Dunbar. Visitation will be held on Thursday September 19, 2019 at Clinton United Methodist Church, 11700 Old Branch Ave., Clinton, MD 20735 from 9 a.m. until Homegoing Service 11 a.m. Interment Harmony Memorial Gardens Landover, MD. Services entrusted to Adams Funeral Home, P.A. 20605 Aquasco Rd., Aquasco, MD 20608