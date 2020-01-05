The Washington Post

On Wednesday January 1, 2020 Edna Louise Davis of Gaithersburg, MD. Beloved wife of the late Arthur G. Davis; loving mother of Denise M. Hall (Walter) and Charlene L. Pellock (Art); sister of Kay Toup. Also survived by five grandchildren, Tammy Parker, Walter Hall, Amanda Newland, Tanya Zelof and Stephen Wright and two great-grandchildren, Caleb Newland and Blake Zelof. Friends may call at DeVol Funeral Home, 10 East Deer Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 on Tuesday January 7, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. where a Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment: Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD. Please sign the family guestbook at:

