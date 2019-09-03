The Washington Post

On Sunday, August 18, 2019 Edna Sneed Gilbert passed away peacefully in Oakland, CA after a brief illness. Beloved wife of the late Lerman (Zack) Gilbert. Loving mother of Marsha L. Gilbert. She is also survived by a multitude of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, September 5 at Stewart's Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., N.E, Washington, DC 20019. Viewing 10 a.m., Service 11 a.m. Internment Harmony Memorial Park, Landover, MD.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 3, 2019
