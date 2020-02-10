EDNA HOWARD
Entered into eternal rest on Friday, January 31, 2020. Beloved mother of the late Larry Howard. She is survived by sisters, Ruby Person (John) and Ernestine Taylor; nephew, Jerome Roland (Patricia); godchildren John Taylor and Sheila Miller; and a host of other nieces and nephews. Friends may visit with the family on Monday, February 10 at From the Heart Church Ministries, 4949 Allentown Rd., Suitland, MD from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements by HODGES & EDWARDS.