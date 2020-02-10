The Washington Post

EDNA HOWARD

Service Information
Hodges-Edwards Funeral Home - Suitland
3910 Silver Hill Road
Suitland, MD
20746
(301)-899-0687
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
From the Heart Church Ministries,
4949 Allentown Road
Suitland, MD
Service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
From the Heart Church Ministries
4949 Allentown Road
Suitland, MD
Notice
EDNA HOWARD  

Entered into eternal rest on Friday, January 31, 2020. Beloved mother of the late Larry Howard. She is survived by sisters, Ruby Person (John) and Ernestine Taylor; nephew, Jerome Roland (Patricia); godchildren John Taylor and Sheila Miller; and a host of other nieces and nephews. Friends may visit with the family on Monday, February 10 at From the Heart Church Ministries, 4949 Allentown Rd., Suitland, MD from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements by HODGES & EDWARDS.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 10, 2020
