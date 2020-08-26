EDNA LAWSON



edna helen lawson "Sue"

Edna Helen Lawson "Sue," 79, of Washington DC passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was born on February 7, 1941 in Staunton, vA, to the late Harry William Lawson and Edna Helen Lawson. She graduated, on the Dean's list, at the American University. She was employed at the US Postal Service and later CSOSA in Washington DC. She was raised as a Christian first Seventh-day Adventist and later Baptized into the Baptist faith . She leaves to cherish her memory with four children, five grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in her honor on Thursday, August 28, 2020 at Dunn & Sons Funeral Home 5635 Eads Street NE, t Washington, DC 20019.



