Edna Oppenheim, age 97, passed away May 10, 2020, at her home in The Woodlands Retirement Community in Fairfax, VA. She was proceeded in death by her husband, of 70 years, Lewyn "Oppie" Oppenheim. She is survived by her daughter Carol (Jack) Spencer, her son Charles, four grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and her sisters Lois Overstreet and Doris Toth. Edna was an operating room nurse for over 20 years at Northern Virginia and Commonwealth Doctors Hospitals. In the late 1960s after breast cancer surgery, she along with two others started the Reach to Recover program in Northern Virginia for other breast cancer survivors. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, May 15 at 3 p.m. at National Memorial Park in Falls Church.

Memorial gifts may be made to the W. T. Woodson High School Athletic Booster Organization, or the American Cancer Society Reach to Recover Program.

Our thanks to Old Dominion Home Care, specifically Alia, Joanne, Ophelia, Haja and Diane for their love and care, and to the nurses from Capitol Caring Hospice.