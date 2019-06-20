The Washington Post

EDNA REID

Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Upper Room Baptist Church
60 Burns St., NE
Washington, DC
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Upper Room Baptist Church
60 Burns St., NE
Washington, DC
EDNA BERNICE REID (Age 90)  

Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, June 15, 2019. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Demetrius F. Reid. She was blessed with six children, Shirley R. Tildon (Calvin), Jacqueline Davis (deceased), Marta Reid Stewart, Carla A. Reid, Monica Reid, Thomas and Demetrius C. Reid. Also blessed with 11 grandchildren. Homegoing Celebration will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Upper Room Baptist Church, 60 Burns St., NE, Washington, DC, Viewing 10 a.m., Homegoing Celebration 11 a.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Arrangements by McGUIRE.
Published in The Washington Post on June 20, 2019
