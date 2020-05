EDNA L. RITTER "Mickie" (Age 81)



Of Silver Spring, Maryland, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She was born on November 3, 1938 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Beloved wife of Herbert Ritter (dec.); mother of Leisha A. Broschart, William Sentner (dec.), Max (Panadda) Sentner, stepmother to David Ritter (dec.), Adam (Sharon) Ritter, and Elizabeth (Jim) Crickey. Loving grandmother of Chelsea, Graham, and Jake Broschart; Andrew, Ava and Alex Sentner; Rebecca Ritter; and Sam, Mason and Jack Crickey. She was a loyal friend and her passions included caring for her family, her many pets and beautiful garden. Mickie was also artistic and loved to paint. Private service pending.