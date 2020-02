EDNA ROZELLA LLOYD



Sister, gone but never forgotten. It was 30 years ago you left us for your eternal home. You are missed daily. You taught us how to love unconditionally. You were always forgiving. We had many good times growing up. We had laughs and sorrows but we were always family. You were special to all of us and to everyone who knew you. You left a legacy of care for us to follow in our relationships. Love always, Buzzy, Betty, Wayne, Bobby, and Jane