EDNA L. SIMON
DECEMBER 4, 1921 - AUGUST 28, 2019
On August 28, 2019, Edna L. Simon entered into eternal rest. She is survived by a sister; Lillith Lord, a brother; Neville Stuart; daughter, Lucille Holder and son, Dennis Whitney. Mrs. Simon is also survived by five grandchildren, Ray, Jeffrey, Jordanah, Josiah, and Amandah and nine great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. followed by funeral services at 12 noon at Metropolitan Baptist Church, 1200 Mercantile Lane, Largo, MD 20774. Interment: George Washington Cemetery, 9500 Riggs Rd., Adelphi, MD 20783.