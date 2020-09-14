EDNA SKELLY

Died peacefully September 5, 2020 in Falls Church, Virginia, 100 years after her birth in Marietta, Ohio.Edna attended Marietta High School, where she played the piano and placed second in the Ohio statewide English test. She attended Ohio University on scholarship, graduating in 1941 with a degree in business education. There she met her future husband, Charles Skelly, and they were married in 1943. Following his military service, they moved to Washington and eventually settled in Falls Church. Charles predeceased her in 2005, following 62 years of marriage.Over the years, Edna worked as a teacher, office manager, and secretary. In addition, she volunteered at St. James Catholic Church and School, where she was a long-time parishioner and neighbor, serving in the PTA, the Church Sodality, and the Women of St. James. She also volunteered for many years at the Falls Church Community Center helping seniors prepare their tax returns and, for over a decade, she was a poll worker and head election officer at the American Legion precinct. She and her husband were recognized as Grass Roots Volunteers by the Virginia State Democratic Party in 1997.Edna is survived by six children: Michael (Ann), Thomas (Carol), Terence (Myriam), Patricia Skelly Cooper, Daniel (Patricia), and Robert (Paige); 13 grandchildren: Katherine Skelly Lopez, Rosie Skelly, Janet Skelly Bennett, Brian Skelly, Nora Skelly, Leah Peralta, Rebecca Cooper, Patrick Skelly, Lauren Cooper Hampton, and Maureen, Rachel, Brooke, and Hope Skelly; and eight great-grandchildren. At her 100th birthday party at Sunrise in Falls Church, she said how pleased she was to have a wonderful family. It was her greatest joy and accomplishment.Because of COVID-19, no services have been scheduled. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery, beside her husband and infant son, Martin, at a later date. Condolences may be offered at