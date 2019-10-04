EDNA MILDRED WILSON (AGE 94)
Peacefully transitioned on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at her residence. She is survived by two daughters, Barbara Cooper and Sandra Burwell; one son, Kirk Wilson; seven grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. On Monday, October 7, 2019 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. friends may visit with the family at Marshall-March Funeral Home Chapel, 4308 Suitland Road, Suitland, MD. Interment Washington National Cemetery, Suitland, MD.