EDNA WILSON

Service Information
Marshall's Funeral Home
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD
20746
(301)-736-1616
Service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Marshall's Funeral Home
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD 20746
Notice
EDNA MILDRED WILSON (AGE 94)  

Peacefully transitioned on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at her residence. She is survived by two daughters, Barbara Cooper and Sandra Burwell; one son, Kirk Wilson; seven grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. On Monday, October 7, 2019 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. friends may visit with the family at Marshall-March Funeral Home Chapel, 4308 Suitland Road, Suitland, MD. Interment Washington National Cemetery, Suitland, MD.
 

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 4, 2019
