

EDUARDO VICENTE FEITO



Passed away, surrounded by loving family, on July 15, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his children, Kevin, Brian, Brent and Jessica; grandchildren Josefina and Daniel, as well as his brothers, Raymundo and Vicente, and several nieces and nephews. Born in Havana, Cuba on October 13,1949, Ed moved to the United States during "Operation Peter Pan" with his two younger brothers, in 1962. His parents followed several months later, and they made a new life in this country. Ed graduated from the University of Miami with a degree in accounting and became a CPA as well as a Partner at Coopers & Lybrand after which he transitioned into private accounting. He was a resident of Herndon and Reston, Virginia for the last 30 years. He was dedicated to his children and his family, which he felt were his greatest accomplishments. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The in Ed's name. A celebration of his life, open house, will be held on Thursday, August 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. Please call (703) 599-8322 for details.