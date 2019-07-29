Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDUARDO PENA Jr.. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM Navy Memorial Center 701 Pennsylvania Ave., NW View Map Send Flowers Notice

PEï¿½ï¿½A EDUARDO PEï¿½ï¿½A, JR. June 27, 1935 - June 22, 2019 Eduardo Peña, Jr. age 83, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. Ed grew up in Laredo where he was born in 1935. He was the first in his family to go to college, and in 1958 graduated from the University of Texas at Austin. He married his high school sweetheart, Ada Reyna Peña in 1960, and they moved to Washington, DC where Peña received his law degree from the Columbus School of Law, The Catholic University of America in 1967. Ed devoted his entire professional career working toward civil rights and equal protection under law. He started this work at the U.S. Department of Labor holding American corporations accountable for paying a fair wage to hourly workers. It was this calling to workplace rights that moved Ed to helping to organize and lead a march in Washington, DC to coincide with the 1966 Cesar Chavez March for farm worker rights to Sacramento. Ed was always a fiercely committed advocate for fairness, equality, and justice. This work began at the U.S. Capitol where Ed worked for U.S. Senator Ralph Yarborough, of Texas, and U.S. Senator Birch Bayh, of Indiana and continued for more than 30 years practicing law in Washington, DC. Ed also served as a Special Advisor to President Lyndon Johnson with the Committee on Mexican American Affairs. Though a lifelong Democrat, Ed was trusted by both sides of the aisle and was appointed by President Richard Nixon as Executive Director of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. For more than 60 years Ed was a member and leader of LULAC (League of United Latin American Citizens), the oldest and most widely respected Hispanic civil rights organization in the United States, and was elected president of the organization in 1978 during its 50th anniversary. Ed was committed to LULAC throughout his adult life, for he knew that where government failed, LULAC could help level the playing field for Latinos in America. "The battles in which we are engaged today continue the legacy left by President Peña and LULAC is fortunate to have had such a leader among us," said Domingo Garcia, LULAC National President. "Our job now is to make sure that we honor his contributions and sacrifices by defending the civil rights of Latinos with the same vigor, passion and determination that he did because we have too much at stake and Ed would expect nothing less of the organization he loved," he added. Ed was General Counsel to the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute since its founding, he served as a founding member of the Hispanic Bar Association of the District of Columbia and was a member of the D.C. Bar Association. And he helped organize and charter numerous Latino organizations. Peña proudly served in the U.S. Army after graduating from college and was honorably discharged. Eduardo Peña, Jr. is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ada R. Peña; his daughter, Celinda Peña Shoffner of Washington, DC; son, Eduardo Peña, III of Santa Barbara, CA, sisters, Elsa Peña Herbeck, Herminia Peña Vigil and Evelina Peña Beltran, all of San Antonio; five grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends. The Peña family is hosting a Celebration of Life at the Navy Memorial Center at 701 Pennsylvania Ave., NW on Thursday, August 1 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.The Peña family is hosting a Celebration of Life at the Navy Memorial Center at 701 Pennsylvania Ave., NW on Thursday, August 1 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Published in The Washington Post on July 29, 2019

