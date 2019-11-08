EDWARD G. ABRAMSON
On Thursday, November 7, 2019, Dr. Edward Abramson of Alexandria, VA. Beloved husband of Lynn Abramson; devoted father of Lauren Abramson (Brigitte Anderson); loving brother of Karen Cantor (David). Funeral services will be held Monday, November 11, 12 p.m. at Adas Israel Congregation, 2850 Quebec St NW, Washington, DC 20008; with interment to follow at Adas Israel Cemetery in DC. The family will be receiving guests back at the Abramson home following the interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.