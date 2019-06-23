ALEXANDER EDWARD ALEXANDER "Ted" Capt., U.S. Navy (Ret.) We are deeply saddened to report the passing of Capt. Alexander on December 20, 2018. He was 81 years old. Originally from Parkersburg, WV, Ted graduated from the US Naval Academy in 1959; earned a systems engineering degree from the Naval Postgraduate School; a master's degree in engineering administration from the George Washington University and an international security degree from the National War College. Ted rose to the rank of Navy captain, serving an illustrious career in surface warfare, commanding a minesweeper guided missile cruiser and guided missile destroyer. He was the naval aide to the Commandant, US Marine Corps and served as Chief of Staff, US Striking Force, Sixth Fleet. His personal decorations include the Legion of Merit, Navy Commendation Medal (2), Meritorious Service Medal (4), National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Navy Expeditionary Medal and Navy Unit Commendation. Ted served not only his nation, but also his community through the vestry of St. Johns Episcopal Church, the McLean Citizens Association, American Legion Post #18, the Army-Navy Country Club, the American Small Business Association, The US Naval Academy Alumni Association and others such as the Tertula men's group at St. Luke Catholic Church and the Anchor Detail at Fort Myer, VA. Ted is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ann; three sons, Edward, Bryan and Bruce; daughter-in-law, Paula; grandchildren, Dane, Nathan and Kathryn Ann; and one surviving Sibling, his brother Frank. A funeral service will be held at the Old Post Army Chapel at Ft. Myer in Arlington, VA, on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. with burial following at Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors. A reception will follow. The online guestbook is available at www.moneyandking.com www.moneyandking.com
Published in The Washington Post on June 23, 2019