EDWARD ALOE

Edward Anthony Aloe (Age 86)  
Formerly of Greenwich, Connecticut, passed away August 15, 2020 at his home in Arlington, Virginia, surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren. Ed was born May 13, 1934 in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, graduated from Earlham College in Richmond, Indiana, and resided in Greenwich, CT for 40 years where he and his wife raised their daughters, Jennifer and Elizabeth. He owned Dunhill Personnel of White Plains, NY, which later became the Aloe Personnel Group, of Greenwich, CT. He was predeceased by his father, Edward Louis Aloe, his mother, Elizabeth Rohr Aloe, his sister, Virginia Joyce Aloe, and his cousin Paul Aloe. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jean Meyer Aloe; their two daughters, a son-in-law, and four grandchildren. There is no memorial service planned at this time.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 23, 2020.
