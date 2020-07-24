ATKESON Army Maj. Gen Edward B. Atkeson (Age 90) Died on July 9, 2020 in Ft. Belvoir, VA., after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. Edward "Ted" Breed Atkeson was born in Newport News, Va. on December 6, 1929 as the second of three sons of Rear Admiral Clarence L.C. Atkeson and Mary Paulding Breed Atkeson. He attended Staunton Military Academy in Virginia from 1944 to 1947, where he was a member of the Howie Rifles in his junior and senior years. Following graduation, he was appointed to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, where he earned a BS degree. He later received his MBA from Syracuse University, and a PhD from the University of Luton, England. He is also a graduate of the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College and The U.S. Army War College, Class of 1969. During his distinguished career, he served as Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, U.S. Army Europe, and was later a member of the National Intelligence Council under the Director of Central Intelligence. He also served with the Bureau of Politico-Military Affairs, Department of State, and as a commander of the U.S. Army Concepts Analysis Agency. He received numerous decorations including The Army Distinguished Service Medal and was twice awarded The Legion of Merit. He retired from the Army in 1984. General Atkeson was a fellow at the Center for International Affairs at Harvard University from 1973 to 1974 as well as a senior fellow with the Association of the U.S. Army's (ASUSA) Institute of Land Warfare and a senior associate at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. On December 12, 2011, Major General Atkeson was honored by the U.S. Army War College Foundation as an Outstanding Alumnus of the War College for significant and lasting contributions through continued service to his country. General Atkeson was a prolific writer and speaker on military affairs, having contributed over 100 articles to military journals and other professional publications. He also authored four books including: The Final Argument of Kings: Reflections of the Art of War (1988); A Military Assessment of the Middle East 1991-1996 (1992); The Powder Keg: An Intelligence Officer's Guide to Military Forces in the Middle East 1996-2000 (1996); and, A Tale of Three Wars (1997). Ted is best remembered for his love of country, family and friends. His family and friends will remember him as an avid tennis player who enjoyed a friendly competition, his many summers in Cape Cod spent swimming and sailing, his lifelong love of dogs, and as a loyal parishioner and usher at St. John's Episcopal Church. His favorite hobbies included painting and being the all around "Mr. Fix-it". Ted was predeceased by his first wife, Mary "Sally" Donovan Atkeson, son, Peter Lee Connor Atkeson, and daughter, Anne Elizabeth Atkeson. Survivors include his wife, Eve McClure Atkeson of Ft. Belvoir, Virginia, son, George Gordon "Tip" Atkeson II of Mt. Pleasant, SC, daughter, Laura Atkeson Haupfear of Clinton, SC and brother, George Gordon Atkeson of Essex, CT. The memorial service at St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington, DC and burial at Arlington National Cemetery will be announced as soon as possible. In lieu of flowers, the Atkeson family respectfully requests contributions be directed to: St. John's Episcopal Church, 1525 H St NW, Washington, DC 20005 or Alzheimer's Association
