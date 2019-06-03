The Washington Post

Edward AUGUSTINE O'Brien

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
Service Information
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD
21037
(410)-956-4488
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD 21037
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew by the Bay Catholic Church
701 College Pkwy.
Annapolis, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

EDWARD AUGUSTINE O'BRIEN  

On Saturday, June 1, 2019. The beloved partner of Diane Martin; devoted father of Edward James O'Brien, Christopher Edward (Christie) O'Brien, Julie O'Brien (Steve) Scheide, Meg O'Brien (Brian) Barrett, and the late John Patrick O'Brien; brother of Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Michael James O'Brien, and the late Thomas Charles O'Brien; father-in-law of Suzanne Reese O'Brien. He was loved and beloved by nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, four nieces and nephews, and numerous cousins and in-laws. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Edward's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Tuesday, June 4, from 6 to 9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Andrew by the Bay Catholic Church, 701 College Pkwy., Annapolis, MD on Wednesday, June 5 at 10 a.m. Interment Lakemont Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 21122. Online condolences may be made at: KalasFuneralHomes.com

logo
Published in The Washington Post on June 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.