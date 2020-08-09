1/1
EDWARD BARNES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EDWARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Edward J. Barnes  
On August 2, 2020 Edward J. Barnes; beloved husband of the late Barbara C. Barnes; devoted father of Anne Colin, Edward, Carl and Paul Barnes. A Private Cremation was held. The family will receive friends at the John M. Taylor Funeral Home, 147 Duke of Gloucester Street Annapolis, MD 21401 on Friday, August 14 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at 10:30 a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Mary's Catholic Church, 109 Duke of Gloucester St. Annapolis, Maryland 21401 For a full obituary and online guest book please see www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
John M. Taylor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Saint Mary's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John M. Taylor Funeral Home
147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST
Annapolis, MD 21401
4102634422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved