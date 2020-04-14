

Edward Joseph Belanger, Jr.

(Age 91)



Ed died on April 3, 2020 in Rockville, MD. He is survived by his wife, Mary Catherine Larkin of Rockville, MD, and five children from an earlier marriage: Edward Joseph III (Alma Sepulveda), Johannes, Suzanne Pilkerton (Joseph), Peter (Amy Gregg) and Helena Finnegan (Timothy) as well as 12 grandchildren: Knelis, Johanna, Emma, Russell, Madden Marie, Tatum, Julian, Giles, Austin, Jackson, Eileen and Sean. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard. Survivors include Richard's wife Marilyn (née Chouinard) and their children, Greg, Michele and Todd, and Ed's former spouse Thérese van Houten. After graduating from CUA with a Masters in philosophy, Ed worked at The Catholic University of America Libraries for over 40 years. In 2002 the Edward J. Belanger, Jr. Staff Award was created in his honor. " His service and dedication to his fellow staff was extraordinary; and he is one of the most positive, up-beat, and good natured people you will ever meet." A funeral Mass and a memorial gathering will be scheduled at a later date.