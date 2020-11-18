

Edward R. Belknap

On October 25, 2020 in Dunn Loring, VA. Born August 31, 1945 in New York. Always the life of the party who would do anything for a laugh, Ed was loved by all who knew him. He would answer to Ed, Eddie, Special Ed, Brother, Uncle Eddie, and most importantly Dad. He loved gathering with his family for any occasion especially his trips to the family riverhouse. A resident of Virginia for most of his life, Ed was born in New York City and grew up a fan of the New York Yankees, Baltimore Colts, Washington Redskins and the Washington Nationals. He attended Falls Church High school and the University of Richmond before entering the United States Army where he served in Vietnam with distinction. After his service in the Army, he achieved a Master's in Education from Marymount University and then worked for Fairfax County Schools as a Special Education teacher. He loved the outdoors, photography, country music, water skiing, and baseball games, but most of all he enjoyed watching his boys play baseball and football. He is survived by loving sons, Randall and his wife Amy, Erik and wife, Kimberly; four grandchildren, Carley, Bailey, Erik Jr, and Mary Grace; brother, Jimmy and sisters, Sharon and Marilyn; nieces, Kathryn, Karin, and Kris and their families. He was preceded in death by father, Raymond and his mother Mary T.There will be a small family service at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date to celebrate his life.



