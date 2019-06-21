EDWARD LEE BISHOP "Bubba"
Departed on June 11, 2019 from complications of congestive heart failure. He leaves to cherish precious memories of him, his beloved wife of 63 years, Kathryn; three children, Edward "Troy", Kim, and Twyla; five grandchildren, Desiree, Kassandra, Cory, Ryan and Micah; two sisters Alice Moore (Robert) and Mary Robinson; two brothers-in-law, John Boston (Arletta) and Thomas Williams; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The family will receive friends and family at Good Hope Union United Methodist Church, 14680 Good Hope Rd., Silver Spring, MD 20868, June 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. for the viewing with the service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be sent to the (kidney.org
).