EDWARD E. BRYANT
Edward E. Bryant, 87, Falling Waters, WV, passed away September 9, 2019. Born November 23, 1931 in Indiana. Son of the late William "Art' and Rose (Bos) Bryant. Preceded in death by his parents. Survived by his loving children Stephanie (Michael) Little of Falling Waters, WV; Wayne (Nancy) of Silver Spring, MD; granddaughter, Jennifer (Ryan) Young; grandson Sean Bryant; great-granddaughter Aubrey Young; his brothers Albert and Thomas, both of Michigan, sisters-in-law Carole and Rita, beloved nieces, great-nieces and great-nephew; and former wife, Barbara Bryant, of Wheaton, MD. Edward served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War
and was stationed in Germany as a surveyor. He was a graduate of Benjamin Franklin University, Washington DC, where he earned his Master's degree in Accounting. He was retired from Citibank where he worked for the majority of his career. Edward relocated to Inverness, FL in his retirement in 1994. Ed enjoyed dancing, telling bad jokes and a good bargain and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. The family will hold a celebration of his life in November.