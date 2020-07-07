

Edward Allen Burkhalter, Jr.

Vice Admiral Edward Allen Burkhalter, Jr. passed from this world on July 1, 2020. The cause of death was a heart attack and complications of suspected COVID-19. He joins his beloved wife of 44 years, Becky. Al was born September 15, 1928 in Roanoke, AL, to Allen and Sara (Sims) Burkhalter. Al was an athlete, musician, Eagle Scout, and faithful Christian. He attended Auburn University for one year and then entered the United States Naval Academy, where he started on the championship 150-pound football team.He was commissioned in 1951 and served a distinguished 35-year career. He was a lifelong submarine officer and spent the last decade of his naval service in senior intelligence positions. In addition to his loving wife, Becky, Al was predeceased by his cherished daughter-in-law; Sophie; and his sister, Ann Beilke. He will be missed by his 11 children, Susan Green (Brian), Clay (Gleanna), David (Melinda), Liz Smith (Steve), Wendy Eck (David), Sue Baldwin (JD), Heather Bessette (Stephen), Mark, Holly Bosman (Mike), Ted (Susan), and Chip (Kristin); 27 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. Burial will be private. A public memorial service will be held at the Naval Academy at a later date. Al was a founding member of the Benedictine Foundation, supporting adults and children with special needs. In lieu of flowers, he would be pleased if donations were made to The Benedictine Foundation, 14299 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely, MD 21660.



