EDWARD R. BURNS (Age 75)
On Sunday, April 7, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved son of the late John and Helen Burns; brother of the late Kenneth Burns. Survived by many loving cousins. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Wednesday, April 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Evangelist Church, 10103 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD, on Thursday, April 11, at 11 a.m. Interment private.