

EDWARD J. BUTCHER, JR. (Age 76)

Engineer



Of Rockville, Maryland, died on July 12, 2019, due to complications from dementia. Ed was preceded in death by his son, Edward J. Butcher, III. In addition to his wife, Judy, he is survived by his daughter, Michelle Norton, her husband Phillip Norton, Jr., of McLean, VA, and six grandchildren.

Following a tour of duty in Vietnam for which he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal from the United States Army, Lt. Butcher returned home to attend the University of Virginia, and was graduated with honors in 1972. Ed retired from the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Burial will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.