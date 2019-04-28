Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDWARD CACCIAPAGLIA. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Floris United Methodist Church 13600 Frying Pan Road Herndon , VA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Notice

CACCIAPAGLIA Edward A. Cacciapaglia (CPA/Ultra Runner) Of Reston, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday April 2, 2019 after a long fight against pancreatic cancer. He was born May 18, 1954, in Arlington, Virginia. Survivors include his loving wife of 16 years, Helen Hipps, stepson, Jason Hipps, his mother, Catharine (Kitty) Cacciapaglia, brother, Joe Cacciapaglia, sisters, Mary Womack (Bob) and Linda Sonnhalter, many nieces, nephews, extended family, innumerable friends and colleagues. Predeceased by his father, Frank Cacciapaglia Jr. and brother, Tony Cacciapaglia. His first marriage to Karen Block ended in divorce. Ed was a graduate of Bishop O'Connell High School in Arlington. He graduated from Virginia Tech, in Blacksburg, VA and belonged to the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity. Ed maintained close relationships with high school friends, fraternity brothers, and college friends his entire life. A Certified Public Accountant, Ed spent more than 40 years assisting clients with tax planning, tax preparation, and business consulting. He had offices in Vienna, Oakton, and Reston, Virginia. Ed worked with generations of families, and considered clients his friends. Ed was a kind spirit who connected with so many on a deep personal level. He was noted for his enthusiastic optimism, ever-present smile, honesty and professionalism. Ed ran track and cross-country in high school, where he earned multiple state championship titles and was co-captain of the teams. In 2000, after a 28-year hiatus, he resumed running. Ed was an active runner and volunteer with both Reston Runners and Virginia Happy Trails Running Club (VHTRC). He completed over 100 ultramarathon runs and ten 100-mile runs. His favorite was the Grand Canyon R2R2R, running from the South Rim to the North Rim and back - in 2004. His love of running 100 mile endurance runs took him all over the US. They included the Vermont 100 Endurance Race, the Wasatch Front 100 Mile Endurance Run in Utah, the Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run in California, and the Massanutten Mountain Trails 100 Mile Run in Virginia's Shenandoah Valley. For the last 15 years, Ed ran socially with an informal eight person group in Reston that always enjoyed a beer after their runs. Ed loved music, singing, playing bridge and sports. He engaged in many lively discussions on politics, religion and current events. He was an active and joyful volunteer. Ed was a member of the Unitarian-Universalist Church in Reston, and enjoyed participating in the Southeast Unitarian Universalist Summer Institutes (summer camp) for many years. After being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2015, Ed received treatment at Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center. Ed became certified as a Reiki practitioner, practiced meditation and used these skills in his self-care. Running/walking was also his therapy. Please join us for a Celebration of Life service on May 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Floris United Methodist Church, 13600 Frying Pan Road, Herndon, VA.





In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lombardi Cancer Center at Georgetown, or the Virginia Happy Trails Running Club. Call the Lombardi Gift Line at 202-687-2222 and indicate pancreatic cancer research; or contact the VHTRC at www.vhtrc.org/news

